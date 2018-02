Walmart Bid To Move TCPA Suit To Another Fla. Court Denied

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge denied Walmart's bid to transfer to his court a putative class action by cellphone owners mistakenly robocalled by a Florida law firm collecting unpaid shoplifting debts for Walmart, ruling that the retail giant failed to follow the rules to transfer the suit.



U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis said he could not just move a suit from the Middle District of Florida's Orlando division to his court in the Middle District's Jacksonville division without an order from the judge currently overseeing the...

