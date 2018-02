Drunk Elephant Trumpets False Skin Benefits, Consumer Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 2:22 PM EST) -- Texas-based skin care product maker Drunk Elephant LLC is facing a proposed class action filed on Tuesday in New York federal court by a customer who says an eye serum she purchased did not deliver on its skin-improving promises.



New Yorker Nancy Nguyen said that the Shaba Complex Eye Serum product she bought, made by Drunk Elephant, advertised itself as being able to change the “structure and function” of a person’s skin, according to the complaint, but she feels she was misled and wasted $73 on...

