Colo. Atty Cops To Role In Alleged Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A Colorado attorney pled guilty on Tuesday in Connecticut federal court to a conspiracy charge stemming from her alleged role in a pump-and-dump scheme involving stock in several public companies that she did securities work for, federal prosecutors said.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said in a statement that Diane Dalmy, 63, of Denver, waived indictment and enter a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, joining six other individuals who have already copped to...

