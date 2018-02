Luxury NY Hotel Giving Staff Tips To Managers, Suit Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 2:49 PM EST) -- A group of bartenders says the Manhattan luxury hotel The Pierre is failing to properly distribute a service charge it includes in the cost of catered events and is instead passing the gratuities on to managers who are not eligible to receive them, according to a suit filed in New York state court.



The nine bartenders said Monday that The Pierre New York regularly hosts catered banquet events for which it charges customers a 22 percent to 23 percent service charge, but the full amount of...

To view the full article, register now.