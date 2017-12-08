Gag Order Issued Over Opioid MDL Settlement Talks

By Dave Simpson

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge Tuesday issued a gag order for the settlement negotiations pertaining to multidistrict litigation targeting the nation's largest prescription opioid sellers.

U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster issued the order just days after Law360 reported that local governments and drug companies traded divergent views of the opioid crisis at a closed-door hearing about settlement prospects in a colossal legal fight.

Sources told Law360 that on Jan. 31, attorneys discussed ways to ease the deadly overdose epidemic and who’s responsible for it.

Case Information

Case Title

In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation


Case Number

1:17-md-02804

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Dan Aaron Polster (MDL 28

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

