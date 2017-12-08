Gag Order Issued Over Opioid MDL Settlement Talks
U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster issued the order just days after Law360 reported that local governments and drug companies traded divergent views of the opioid crisis at a closed-door hearing about settlement prospects in a colossal legal fight.
Sources told Law360 that on Jan. 31, attorneys discussed ways to ease the deadly overdose epidemic and who’s responsible for it.
It’s been...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login