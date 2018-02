Furniture Co. Settles Claims Over Import Tariff Evasion

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Tennessee-based importer of wooden bedroom furniture from China has agreed to a $500,000 settlement with the federal government to end whistleblower False Claims Act allegations in Texas federal court that it lied on customs declarations to avoid paying anti-dumping duties, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.



Home Furnishings Resource Group Inc., which does business as Function First Furniture and imports and sells bedroom furnishings used in university student housing, was accused by the DOJ of evading the Chinese wooden bedroom furniture tariffs between 2009...

To view the full article, register now.