Airline Group Says Wash. Sick Leave Law Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- The lead lobbying group for the nation’s largest airlines sued Washington state’s labor department in federal court on Tuesday, alleging that the state’s Paid Sick Leave Act is unconstitutional as it applies to flight crew members, including pilots and flight attendants.



Airlines for America filed a complaint in Washington federal court against the state's Department of Labor and Industries, saying the law flies in the face of the 14th Amendment’s due process clause because it “purports to apply” to work done outside of Washington. The complaint...

