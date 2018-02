Advance Auto Parts Hit With Shareholder Class Action

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- Advance Auto Parts was hit with a class action in Delaware federal court on Tuesday by shareholders who say that the company’s alleged concealment and then revelation of poor financial conditions caused two drops in their shares’ value.



Plaintiff Jewel Wigginton said the Roanoke, Virginia-based company and two executives, CEO Thomas Greco and CFO Thomas Okray, are responsible for surprising shareholders with bad financial results in May 2017, causing a 5.4 percent stock drop, and again in August 2017, causing a 20.3 percent stock drop....

