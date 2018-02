Yahoo Slams Insurer's Bid To Duck Email Suit Coverage

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- Yahoo batted back at insurer National Union on Tuesday in a California federal court fight over coverage for multiple class actions that accuse Yahoo of scanning customers' emails, saying it deserves coverage for the defense costs and ancillary sums it paid out in a settlement.



Yahoo Inc. asked for summary judgment, saying that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., has a duty to pay for attorneys’ fees and class representative awards that were part of a settlement of one consolidated class action, and to...

