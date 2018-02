Former UAW VP's Widow Admits To Tax Fraud In Chrysler Con

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:05 PM EST) -- The widow of a former United Automobile Workers vice president pled guilty to filing false tax returns in Michigan federal court Tuesday, an offense stemming from $1.5 million in bribes her husband accepted from Fiat Chrysler during collective bargaining negotiations between the company and the union.



Court records show Monica Morgan, wife of the late General Holiefield who died in March 2015, admitted to filing tax return documents that failed to report more than $200,000 in income she received in 2011 and agreed to forfeit $102,984.32...

