Allianz Retirement Fund Plan, Holders Strike $12M Deal

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Allianz Asset Management has agreed to pay $12 million to settle allegations the company imprudently managed its workers’ retirement funds by keeping everything in the Allianz family of funds without considering alternatives, according to a deal signed by a California federal judge Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted preliminary approval to the proposed deal Tuesday, finding the amount offered to the plan participants was reasonable, at a little more than a quarter of Allianz Asset Management of America LP’s potential liability in the case,...

