Sanofi Urges Fed. Circ. To Deny Amgen's Redo Bid In IP Row

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- Sanofi SA on Tuesday urged the Federal Circuit to stand by its October decision reviving a challenge to Amgen Inc.’s cholesterol medication Repatha, arguing that the panel didn’t stray from the court’s precedent governing how to test when an antibody is patentable.



Amgen's request for a rehearing claimed that a test over the validity of a “newly characterized antigen” had been upheld by the Federal Circuit three times, but Sanofi countered by saying that it was never explicitly decided by the court. Instead, Sanofi said the test was mentioned...

