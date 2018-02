Microsoft Says It's 'Built On IP' In Patent Row With Corel

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:49 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp. “is built on IP” that must be enforced even when its patents are infringed by smaller companies like Corel Corp., an attorney for the tech giant said Tuesday during opening statements in its California federal trial, while Corel countered it would pay but only a “fair price.”



Microsoft attorney Jonathan Lamberson of Fish & Richardson PC told the eight-member jury that while potential damages in the case were just over a million dollars, there was a bigger concern at stake.



“You may ask, that...

