HP Workers Can Fight Arbitration Together In Age Bias Row

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday rejected HP Inc.’s bid to make a group of laid-off workers alleging age discrimination fight arbitration clauses in their severance agreements individually rather than together, saying a class waiver provision in their deals doesn’t apply because they don’t comprise a class.



U.S. District Judge Edward Davila declined to block an arbitrator from resolving for all the workers whether the release agreements are enforceable, saying although the agreement blocks them from pursuing a “class, collective or representative action,” each member of the...

