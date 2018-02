NJ Judge Loses Bid To Toss Charges Of Aiding Fugitive Beau

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Wednesday refused to toss the charges against a fellow jurist accused of hindering the apprehension of her boyfriend when he was wanted for armed robbery, rejecting her claims that a county prosecutor told three other law enforcement officials to not speak with defense counsel.



After hearing testimony from those four officials, Superior Court Judge Robert B. Reed denied suspended Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady's dismissal motion, finding that each witness made an “individual choice” in declining to talk to...

