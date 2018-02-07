Latham Nabs Bankruptcy Expert From Sidley In LA

By Rick Archer

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced Wednesday it has added a Sidley Austin LLP partner with experience in large U.S. municipal bankruptcies to its Los Angeles bankruptcy practice.

Jeffrey E. Bjork has left Sidley’s Los Angeles office to join Latham as a partner in its restructuring, insolvency and workouts practice within the finance department, the firm said in a statement.

“Jeff’s arrival on the West Coast will complement our growing national and global bankruptcy practice and signals our continued commitment to helping clients through what may be...
