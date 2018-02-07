Okla. Asks Justices To Eye Tribal Boundaries In Murder Case

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- The state of Oklahoma urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear its challenge to a Tenth Circuit decision tossing the state court murder conviction and death sentence of a Muskogee (Creek) Nation member because the killing in question took place within the tribe’s reservation boundaries, saying the ruling “could result in the largest abrogation of state sovereignty by a federal court in American history.”



Oklahoma is seeking to overturn a Tenth Circuit panel’s August ruling that the Creek reservation’s boundaries were never reduced or...

