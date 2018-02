BMW Dealerships Not ‘Places Of Business,' Judge Rules

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- BMW dealerships that are owned by other companies are not “places of business” for the automaker under the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland ruling, a California federal judge has held in a decision transferring a patent case against BMW to Delaware for improper venue.



Judge Janis Sammartino of the Southern District of California on Monday granted a motion by BMW of North America LLC to transfer a patent case against it by West View Research LLC to the District of Delaware, the state where the car...

To view the full article, register now.