PTAB Finds Widely Asserted Fitness Tracker Patent Obvious

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday held that a SportBrain Holdings LLC patent for fitness tracker technology was obvious, invalidating a patent that dozens of companies, including Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Fossil Inc., have been accused of infringing.



The PTAB in a final written decision found that defensive patent group Unified Patents Inc. had shown in inter partes review that the patent was invalid because it would have been obvious based on earlier inventions.



SportBrain’s patent covers technology to collect personal health data,...

