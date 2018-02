Rabobank To Pay $368M In US Money Laundering Case

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- Dutch bank Rabobank's U.S. subsidiary pled guilty to one count of conspiracy and agreed to pay more than $368 million in a California court Wednesday, wrapping up a long-running investigation into allegations that the bank allowed Mexican drug traffickers to funnel money into the U.S. financial system.



Rabobank pled guilty to conspiracy for obstructing a review by its primary regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. (AP) Rabobank NA pled guilty to conspiracy for obstructing a review by its primary regulator, the Office...

