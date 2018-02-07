Clyburn Calls Out FCC For Alleged Anti-Competitive Bent

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn lashed out against the Federal Communications Commission's current approach to measuring and encouraging a competitive media environment on Wednesday, saying the FCC's competition policy "needs a makeover.”



Under Republican leadership in 2017, the FCC took steps that funnel subsidies to incumbent service providers and speed unhealthy market consolidation, Clyburn told a crowd at the Incompas Policy Summit in Washington, D.C.



“This administration seems to only pay lip service when it comes to ensuring competition,” she said, according to her prepared remarks. “What...

To view the full article, register now.