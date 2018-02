Latham's $1.6M Fee Bid An 'Obscene' Request, Atty Says

Law360, Los Angeles (February 7, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- A California judge on Wednesday tentatively granted Latham & Watkins LLP’s request for about $1.6 million in attorneys’ fees it paid to McKool Smith Hennigan PC for defeating a long-running malicious prosecution action, saying that the billings are typical for the Los Angeles area despite opposing counsel’s assertion they are “obscene.”



The fee request was made after the California Supreme Court last year affirmed Latham’s anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation win in a six-year-old malicious prosecution brought by William Parrish and Timothy Fitzgibbons. The pair previously...

To view the full article, register now.