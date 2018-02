Microsoft Gave Corel Notice Of IP Theft In '09, Jury Told

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:59 PM EST) -- A former Microsoft Corp. executive told a California federal jury Wednesday that she informed Corel Corp. representatives that its home office software infringed Microsoft’s patents back in 2009, notice that the tech company contends entitles it to eight years of its rival’s profits.



Tanya Moore, a former general manager in Microsoft’s corporate intellectual property and licensing group, was called to the witness stand on the second day of trial in a dispute mostly related to nine of Microsoft’s patents for its word processing application and other...

