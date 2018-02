Doc Can't Use Depression To Stall Medicare Fraud Sentencing

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday found that a formerly licensed physician who pled guilty last March to billing Medicare and other health insurance agencies for services he never performed is competent to face sentencing.



Judge Rya W. Zobel determined that, while Fathalla Mashali suffers from depression after his arrest and loss of medical license four years ago and struggles to accept the consequences of what he’s admitted to doing, neither affects his ability to understand what is happening in court. Zobel cited a report from...

