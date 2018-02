Models Say Fla. Strip Club Ripped Off Their Likenesses

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- Three models, including two former Playboy playmates, are seeking several million dollars in damages in a lawsuit filed in Florida state court against Tampa strip club Deja Vu for its alleged use of pirated images of them to promote its business.



Jaime Edmondson Longoria, wife of Major League Baseball star Evan Longoria; Eva Pepaj; and Heather Rae Young described Deja Vu Showgirls of Tampa LC as an “unapologetic, chronic and habitual infringer.” They said they never agreed and never would have agreed to the use of...

