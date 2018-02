Vistaprint Settles Gay Couple’s Suit Over Preachy Switcheroo

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- Vistaprint on Wednesday resolved a recently married Australian gay couple’s lawsuit after it said it accidentally swapped their order of wedding programs with a pamphlet warning that “Satan entices your flesh with evil desires,” apologizing and promising to donate to LGBTQ groups.



As part of the settlement, Vistaprint Corporate Solutions Inc. apologized for what it termed “an incident due to human error” and said the couple was simply sent the wrong order when they received the flyers. The company promised to make three donations in consultation...

