DOD Awards $950M Cloud Computing Contract To REAN

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday awarded a five-year contract of up to $950 million to cloud systems integrator REAN Cloud that will allow defense agencies to procure cloud computing services directly from the company.



REAN Cloud, an Amazon Web Services partner, worked with Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, an office set up to draw commercial technology companies to work with the Pentagon, to develop solutions that will allow DOD agencies to migrate older applications to the cloud by procuring services directly from REAN, the company said in...

