7th Circ. Revives Class Action Over MetLife Insurance Plan

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit revived a proposed $5 million class action lawsuit against MetLife on Tuesday, ruling that a lower court was too quick to dismiss claims of deceptive practices and consumer fraud brought by a senior citizen whose insurance premiums went up at age 67 despite having purchased the company’s “Reduced Pay at 65” plan.



An Illinois federal judge tossed the case in March 2017 after finding the policy’s contract unambiguously allowed Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to raise Margery Newman’s premium even after she reached age...

