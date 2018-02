CFPB Info Request Could Mean Shift In Enforcement Policies

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday it is seeking information about its enforcement process, the latest move by acting agency head Mick Mulvaney that could signal changes are on the way that would benefit financial firms and other investigation targets.



The agency said it is interested in hearing about the costs and benefits of changing the way it conducts investigations, negotiates settlements and calculates penalties, with an eye on making things easier for the businesses it regulates. The announcement comes just a week after the...

