Aetna Sues, Settlement Admin Counters In HIV Privacy Case

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- Aetna and its settlement administrator hit each other with separate lawsuits in Pennsylvania and California federal courts, respectively, this week, demanding that the other take responsibility for mishandling policyholders' sensitive data in underlying litigation stemming from a settlement involving HIV medications.



Both Aetna Inc. and KCC Class Action Services LLC claim in their suits that the other should have known better when they exposed HIV-related information through window envelopes mailed to roughly 12,000 people.



Aetna is seeking $20 million in damages, and KCC is asking the...

To view the full article, register now.