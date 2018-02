Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- The beginning of 2018 saw only a light flurry of lobbying filings at the FCC but no shortage of interest in hot topics, including a revamp of the Wireless Emergency Alerts system and ways to crack down on contraband cellphones in prisons.



In the last month, the Federal Communications Commission received 177 ex parte filings, which are lobbying-focused communications from companies and organizations that largely detail conversations and meetings with agency staffers. The commission had been receiving a slightly higher volume of filings leading up to the...

To view the full article, register now.