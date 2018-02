DOJ Taps Compliance Monitor In Hoegh Price-Fixing Deal

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Maryland federal judge Tuesday that it has tapped an independent compliance monitor for Norwegian shipping company Hoegh Autoliners AS, which was hit with a $21 million criminal fine last year for conspiring to fix prices for shipping cars and trucks.



In a letter to U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III, the federal government said it selected Bart M. Schwartz, the chairman of Guidepost Solutions LLC who has years of experience as a trial lawyer, corporate adviser and company...

