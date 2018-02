Pa. Defends Gambling Expansion, Seeks Toss Of Casino Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania attorney general asked a federal judge Tuesday to toss Penn National Gaming Inc.'s lawsuit alleging the casino operator would be uniquely harmed by the state’s recent gambling expansion measure to the tune of $34 million a year in lost revenue.



The state denied that its plans to issue as many as 10 new casino licenses left the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course especially exposed to new competitors, noting that many of the existing casinos in Pennsylvania already faced sharper competition than Penn...

