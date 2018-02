Texas Court Won’t Force Hospital Into Med Mal Case

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has rejected a request by a doctor being sued for malpractice to add on as a third-party defendant the hospital where he performed a spinal surgery that allegedly led to the patient’s paralysis.



The appellate panel found no evidence that the lower court demonstrated an abuse of its discretion, as alleged by Manuel Antonio Seas, in denying the doctor’s motion to bring Rio Grande Regional Hospital in as a third-party defendant and potentially expose it to all liability.



The panel said there...

