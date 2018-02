Calif. AG Sues Feds To Get Sanctuary Cities Docs

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra hit the federal government with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in California federal court Wednesday, alleging it has failed to hand over documents concerning new conditions put on public safety grants meant to force so-called sanctuary cities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement activity.



In a complaint filed against the U.S. Department of Justice and its Office of Justice Programs, Becerra said he filed a FOIA request with the OJP seeking documents concerning new immigration enforcement-related conditions the agency placed...

