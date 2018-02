Werther’s Caramels Maker Underfills Bags, Suit Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- The maker of Werther’s Original sugar-free chew caramels purposefully packages the candy in opaque bags that are less than 40 percent full, causing consumers to overpay for the product, says a proposed class action filed Wednesday in New York federal court.



Consumer Jeffrey Kpakpoe-Awei alleged Storck USA LP fills the 2.75-ounce bags of caramels with unnecessary empty space that misrepresents the amount of chews that are actually in the container. Bigger bags of the same product have less empty space, indicating this excess air doesn’t serve...

To view the full article, register now.