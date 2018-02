Senators Call For Investigation Of USOC Over Nassar Scandal

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Wednesday they have opened a congressional investigation into the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics over the groups' response to allegations of sexual abuse by former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who has pled guilty to several criminal charges tied to sexual abuse of young women and children.



Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said they have introduced a Senate resolution to set up a committee to investigate the sports organizations' potential role in...

