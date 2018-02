DHS Sued For Info On Immigrant Detention Conditions

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:10 PM EST) -- A civil rights nonprofit sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Colorado federal court Wednesday, claiming the agency has failed to hand over documents pertaining to the conditions at two immigrant detention centers, in violation of the Freedom of Information Act.



In a suit filed against DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center said it filed separate FOIA requests seeking documents concerning conditions of confinement at two detention facilities in California and Alabama but that the two agencies...

To view the full article, register now.