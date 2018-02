Attys Brace For More Scrutiny Of H-1B Visa Applications

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- H-1B visas, which have always been in short supply, may be even harder to get this year as attorneys and employers prepare for tough scrutiny of applications that could leave many immigrants out in the cold.



The H-1B visa program, which allows American companies to hire skilled foreign workers in industries ranging from technology to medicine, is meant to be what Hector Chichoni, chair of Duane Morris LLP’s Florida immigration practice, described as the “queen of all visas for professionals.” But increased demand for the visa...

To view the full article, register now.