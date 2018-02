Texas Justices Told Record Refutes $9.6M Brain Injury Verdict

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- Counsel for a doctor who was hit with a $9.6 million jury award told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Thursday that there's no evidence in the record to support the jury's finding that the doctor gave substandard care to a patient who subsequently suffered a brain injury.



Jeffrey T. Nobles, who represents Dr. Debra C. Gunn, told the court that the verdict against Gunn and Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates is refuted by contemporaneous, minute-by-minute medical notes from the nurses who cared for Shannon McCoy....

