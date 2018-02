1st Circ. Weighs Insuring Cosby Statements Against Accusers

Law360, Boston (February 7, 2018, 10:07 PM EST) -- First Circuit judges in Boston on Wednesday considered whether an AIG insurer should have to help Bill Cosby fight lawsuits from women who say he defamed them after they accused him of sexual abuse.



AIG asked the appellate panel to recognize a clear, causal link between the deluge of allegations against the comedian and the legal fees he wants the insurer to pay. Cosby and a lower court contend his legal woes are related to, but do not originate from, alleged sexual misconduct injuries, which are...

