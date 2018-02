Bankrupt Solar Panel Installer Hit With WARN Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- A pair of ex-employees of bankrupt solar panel installer Level Solar Inc. on Wednesday took their claims that the company laid off them and hundreds of other workers without notice to New York bankruptcy court, filing an adversary claim alleging the company broke state labor law.



Daniel Hiergesell and Dennise Flores said in their adversary putative class action complaint that Level Solar gave no advance notice of a September mass layoff of 200 workers at its New York facilities, in violation of the state's Worker Adjustment...

