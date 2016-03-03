Tribe, Enviros Give Up Suit Over Klamath Logging Project

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday signed off on a request from the Karuk Tribe and several environmental groups to have their own case challenging a logging project in the Klamath National Forest tossed.



In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney approved a bid from the tribe, the Environmental Protection Information Center, the Center for Biological Diversity, Klamath Riverkeeper and the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center to voluntarily dismiss with prejudice their suit that challenged the Westside Fire Recovery Project.



The tribe and the groups...

