Tribe, Enviros Give Up Suit Over Klamath Logging Project

By Adam Lidgett

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday signed off on a request from the Karuk Tribe and several environmental groups to have their own case challenging a logging project in the Klamath National Forest tossed.

In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney approved a bid from the tribe, the Environmental Protection Information Center, the Center for Biological Diversity, Klamath Riverkeeper and the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center to voluntarily dismiss with prejudice their suit that challenged the Westside Fire Recovery Project.

The tribe and the groups...
Case Information

Case Title

Karuk Tribe et al v. Stelle et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-01079

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Maxine M. Chesney

Date Filed

March 3, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

