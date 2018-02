Twitter Investors Can See CEO Docs, But Not Direct Messages

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:14 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge ruled on Wednesday that investors who sued Twitter for allegedly inflating key user statistics can get access to emails and documents from its CEO Jack Dorsey but said the company couldn't be forced to turn over his or most other defendants’ Twitter direct messages.



Dorsey was the chair of the Board of Directors during the class period in question and became the CEO during the time as well, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said. Further, he was the only person who...

