ACLU Wants Docs On ICE Activities Around Ore. Courthouses

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is violating federal open records laws by not complying with requests for documents related to activities by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside courthouses, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon said Wednesday in a complaint in Oregon federal court.



The ACLU urged the court to determine that the DHS and ICE are violating the Freedom of Information Act and asked it to compel the agencies to release documents related to immigration agents' practices of monitoring, detaining and...

