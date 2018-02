Corps Unresponsive In Dakota Access Permit Fight: Tribe

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not been responsive to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s request for information and efforts to participate in an additional review of the Dakota Access Pipeline ordered by a D.C. federal judge, the tribe said Wednesday.



The Cheyenne River Sioux tribe’s criticism of the government’s actions came in response to a Feb. 1 status report filed by the Corps accusing the tribe of not providing substantive information that would help it do a court-ordered additional review. In response to that...

To view the full article, register now.