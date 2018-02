Tribe Wants Bank’s $1M Fees Nixed After Embezzlement Row

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a California federal judge’s decision handing $1 million in attorneys’ fees to a bank the tribe accused of helping former tribal leaders carry out a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme, saying a contract between the tribe and the bank didn’t allow the fees award.



In July, U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. held that Cornerstone Community Bank was entitled to the full amount of fees it sought after it escaped the Paskenta Band’s claims...

To view the full article, register now.