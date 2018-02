NASL Sues US Soccer Execs Over Relegated Status

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- The North American Soccer League on Tuesday continued its legal fight over its now-revoked Division II status, suing U.S. Soccer Federation executives in New York state court over “overt favoritism” toward two rival leagues and an alleged scheme to collapse the NASL.



The suit comes as the league’s related case against U.S. Soccer is pending before the Second Circuit. Tuesday’s suit, unlike its predecessor, names a trove of U.S. Soccer executives, including its president and a number of board members.



It claims that the directors have...

