Greece Must Tax Fuel Headed For Non-EU Nations, Court Says

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:20 PM EST) -- The European Union’s top court on Thursday upheld a challenge to a Greek law that lets gas stations near bordering non-EU countries sell tax-exempt fuel, ruling that the excise duty applies even if the drivers are heading directly out of Europe.



The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, had brought Greece to court over the country’s policy that allows gas stations near the borders of three non-EU countries to sell fuel that is exempt from an excise tax to motorists who are about to drive into...

To view the full article, register now.