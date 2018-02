NuStar Energy To Simplify Structure In $7.9B Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- Texas-based NuStar Energy LP on Thursday unveiled a restructuring effort that would see a subsidiary of the liquids terminal and oil pipeline operations company merge with the owner of its general partner interest to create a $7.9 billion partnership.



Under the proposed deal, a NuStar unit would merge with NuStar GP Holdings LLC by way of a unit-for-unit exchange worth roughly $780 million including debt, to form a NuStar subsidiary, according to Thursday's release.



The release said that NuStar Holdings also holds a roughly 11 percent...

